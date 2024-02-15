Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

CAVA Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $53.97 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.