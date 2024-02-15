423 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,851,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in RB Global by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in RB Global by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

