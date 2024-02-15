Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 6.9 %

GSHD opened at $89.81 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 32,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $2,317,579.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,802 in the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

