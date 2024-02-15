Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,012 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $10,543,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $212.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

