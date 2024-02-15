Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

