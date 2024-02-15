Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

