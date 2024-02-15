Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells $13,419.12 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) President Cam Gallagher sold 1,173 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $13,419.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 643,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %

ZNTL stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $845.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,023,000 after buying an additional 3,650,803 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,809,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.