Yvonne Tran Sells 758 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $21,443.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $338,433.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Schrödinger Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 68.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 76,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 214.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

