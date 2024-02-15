Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $46,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 530,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

