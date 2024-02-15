Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $859.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 396,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 54.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $12,917,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

