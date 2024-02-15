Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:DH opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.02.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
