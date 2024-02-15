Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

