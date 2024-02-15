Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $130.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.35.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $128.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

