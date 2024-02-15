BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.91. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

