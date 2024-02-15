BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.
BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
