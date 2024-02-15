Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $17.14

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dana by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

