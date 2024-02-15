Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $17.14

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dana
Dana Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dana by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dana
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.