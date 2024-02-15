Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) to Issue Dividend of $2.25 on March 1st

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Central Bancompany Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBCY opened at $705.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $703.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.28. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $792.00.
About Central Bancompany
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Bancompany
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Central Bancompany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Bancompany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.