Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

