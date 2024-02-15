Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TGH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

