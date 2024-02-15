Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0 %

NOC stock opened at $446.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.57. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.