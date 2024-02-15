Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.68

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.
Cummins has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cummins to earn $21.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Cummins Stock Performance
CMI opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
