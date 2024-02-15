Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.68

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Cummins has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cummins to earn $21.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

