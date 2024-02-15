Insider Buying: Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Acquires A$10,034.33 in Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Vickery bought 80,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,034.33 ($6,558.38).
Patriot Lithium Price Performance
About Patriot Lithium
Patriot Lithium Limited, an exploration company, engages in exploration and development of lithium projects in the United States and Canada. It holds various interests in the Black Hills, Wickenburg, and Ontario Lithium projects. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
