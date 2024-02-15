Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $228.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

