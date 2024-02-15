Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.62 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

