Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.