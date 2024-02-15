Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

