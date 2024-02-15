Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas
In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance
Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.
Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Oil and Gas
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.