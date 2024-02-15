Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 111,994 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,994 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.5 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

