Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,683 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,308,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $351,470,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

