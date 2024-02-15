The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Chemours worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Chemours by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chemours by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,160,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after buying an additional 286,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

