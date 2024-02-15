Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 10,073 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

