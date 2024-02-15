Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.