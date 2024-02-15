Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 27,707 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Sanmina worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

