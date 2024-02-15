Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19,417 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.9 %

AMN stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

