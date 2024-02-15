Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,204 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $231.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.39. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $234.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

