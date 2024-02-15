Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

