Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 281940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

