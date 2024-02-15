Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.80

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.80 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.68), with a volume of 81392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60 ($0.69).

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.99. The company has a market cap of £131.14 million, a PE ratio of -241.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

