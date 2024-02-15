MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 169983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
MetalNRG Trading Up 9.1 %
The company has a market cap of £738,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16.
About MetalNRG
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
