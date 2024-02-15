SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.50

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.42), with a volume of 940270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

SRT Marine Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.24 million, a PE ratio of -808.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.15.

About SRT Marine Systems

(Get Free Report)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.