Adams (LON:ADA) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.50

Shares of Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Adams Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.26.

About Adams

(Get Free Report)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.