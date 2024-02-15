VietNam (LON:VNH) Hits New 52-Week High at $374.00

VietNam Holding (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 372.48 ($4.70), with a volume of 30643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.64).

VietNam Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £101.64 million, a P/E ratio of -307.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.22.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

