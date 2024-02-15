Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 19.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 29.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 81.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

