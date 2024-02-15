Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ashford

Ashford Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.