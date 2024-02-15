AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $200.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

