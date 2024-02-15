Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

