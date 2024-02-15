Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Option Care Health by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 283,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

