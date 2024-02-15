Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.