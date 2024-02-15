PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

