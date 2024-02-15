Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

