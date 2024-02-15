Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 31.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 65.3% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 781,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

