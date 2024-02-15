Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,835,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,458 shares of company stock worth $6,374,992. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

