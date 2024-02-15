Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

KYMR stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

